MOSCOW (TASS): The election to the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) should be held fairly and openly to enjoy the trust of the people, Russian President Vla-dimir Putin said at the congress of the United Russia ruling party on Saturday.

“Our common task is to do our utmost to ensure that the election is held openly and honestly in accordance with law, so that its results can reflect the true will of t-he nation, while enjoying t-he unconditional trust of th-e country’s citizens,” he sa-id. Putin emphasized that the election campaign is always a challenge for the political system, which is tested for resilience and efficiency.

“United Russia has a special role in this. The leading party should be an example of creating an atmosphere of the open and competitive political contest,” the president said.

“You will have to be particularly responsible, and rightly so. You are an influential political force, an influential party, the party of the majority and therefore, are responsible for everything. That is why you should be prepared not only for conversations about convenient and advantageous issues, but also for unsparing assessments,” Putin said adding that people are right in most of those claims.

“You need to talk to them, listen to them, draw conclusions, but should not be scared of criticism or evade hot topics. Moreover, United Russia has what to report to the voters,” he added.

He noted that the party has done a lot and should defend its position confidently and reasonably.

“Talk to people openly and honestly, and it will work,” Putin concluded.