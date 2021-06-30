Putin explained why it is impractical to restore the USSR

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Restoring the Soviet Union is senseless and inexpedient, RF President Vladimir Putin is convinced .

“Restoring the Soviet Union is senseless, impossible and senseless for a number of reasons – and even inexpedient, bearing in mind the demographic processes in some republics of the former Soviet Union,” the head of state said on an annual straight line.

He noted that otherwise the country may face social issues that cannot be resolved, and even with the erosion of the “state-forming ethnic nucleus.”

Nobody is interested in the development of the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh , neither Armenia , nor Azerbaijan , said Putin.

“Russia played a certain role in the settlement of this very serious crisis. Nobody is interested in its development: neither Azerbaijan, nor Armenia, let alone the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“Because the other side of the matter is that if we live everything peacefully and amicably, we will create conditions for improving people’s lives not only in the security sphere, I mean economic development, social development, which, of course, people in Karabakh need to a great extent, “Putin said.

According to Putin, many problems have accumulated around Nagorno-Karabakh related to the restoration of infrastructure and the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We are now in the process of this work … We will do everything to restore normal relations in the region,” the president added.

“This is, of course, a provocation, which is absolutely clear.

What did these provocateurs want to show and what goals did they seek to achieve? First of all, it [the provocation] was comprehensive and was staged not only by the British but also by the Americans because the British warship ventured into our territorial waters in the afternoon while early in the morning, at 07:30, a US strategic reconnaissance plane took off from a NATO airfield in Greece, from Crete, I believe. I later received a report on that. We saw and observed it clearly,” the Russian leader said.

The British destroyer’s intrusion into Russia’s territorial waters in the Black Sea pursued reconnaissance aims, Putin said. “It was obvious that the destroyer intruded in pursuit of military aims, trying to find out with the help of a reconnaissance plane what our armed forces’ countermeasures to this sort of provocations might be, to see what facilities are activated, where they are located and how they work. We did see that and knew that, so we disclosed only the information that we found appropriate,” Putin said.

“Possibly, I’ve blabbed out a secret, my apologies to the military,” Putin added. He stressed that the British destroyer ventured into Russia’s territorial waters in daytime, while early in the morning, at 07:30, a US strategic reconnaissance plane took off from one of NATO’s airbases in Greece, on Crete.

Russia’s Defense Min-istry reported on June 23 that the Black Sea Fleet jo-intly with the border guards of the Federal Security Service halted a violation of the state border.