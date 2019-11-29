Putin hails Kyrgyzstan’s presidency of CSTO bloc

Monitoring Desk

BISHKEK: Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked on Thursday his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov for the activity of Kyrgyzstan during its presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“Thank you very much for the invitation (to Bishkek), for your role in the development of the CSTO within a year of your presidency of this regional, and very important in my opinion, organization,” Putin said.

“Kyrgyzstan has demonstrated its leadership on very many issue that we deem important not only for the development of bilateral relations, but also for cooperation in the region,” the Russian leader said when he met the Kyrgyz counterpart after a CSTO summit.

Focusing on bilateral relations, Putin noted that they are developing successfully. “We confirm on a full scale the quality of our relations, characterized by true strategic partnership, or we can say alliance,” Putin emphasized. “This is seen along all trajectories,” he added.

According to the Russian president, Moscow and Bishkek are actively cooperating along the international track. Putin thanked Jeenbekov for Kyrgyzstan’s support for Russian initiatives in the UN and on other international platforms.

Focusing on economic cooperation, the Russian president reiterated that last year trade between the two countries grew more than 17%, while Kyrgyz exports to Russia grew 22%. Russian investment in the economy of Kyrgyzstan is about $200 million. About 700 Russian enterprises are operating on the market of that country, Putin added.

"Our relations are developing very actively, we are cooperating along all trajectories. I am confident that our cooperation will continue," the Kyrgyz president said, for his part.