Putin hopes there will be no need for use of Russian forces in Belarus

Monitoring Desk

MOSCOW: Over 6,700 people were detained in Belarus during the first several days of mass protests following the 9 August presidential election, according to official figures. Hundreds have been injured in the unrest, including more than 150 law enforcement officers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on the protests in Belarus, noting that the situation is stabilising.

There is no need to use Russian forces in Belarus, Putin said, adding that he hopes there will be no need for that, which Minsk agrees with.

He also stated that Russian forces will not be used “as long as extremists in Belarus do not cross any borders”.

More details to follow

Courtesy: (Sputnik)