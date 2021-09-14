Putin in a conversation with President of Iran discuss JCPOA

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, discussed the fight against COVID-19 and the Joint Comprehens-ive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin press service reported.

“A telephone conversation took place between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi… Mutual disposition was confirmed to strengthen mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian relations in various fields. coronavirus infection,” message says.

Iranian President Ibrah-im Raisi, during a conversation with his Russian counterpart Putin, stressed the need to continue the fi-ght against COVID-19, as well as the production of v-accines, the press service of the Iranian president said.

“We strive to develop a-nd expand cooperation bet-ween the two countries in all directions,” the message says.

Raisi stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries in the fight against coronavirus, as well as the production of vaccines against COVID-19.

In addition, the leaders touched upon several topics on the international agenda, “including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program.” Also, taking into account the participation of the Iranian President as an observer in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Dushanbe on September 17, topical issues of work within the framework of this organization were discussed.

The parties agreed to continue contacts.

The IAEA Director General went on a visit to Tehran on Saturday , where on Sunday he met with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Esla-mi. According to a joint statement, at this meeting the parties reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and m-utual trust and commitment to its continuation, stressing the need to resolve “relevant issues in a constructive atmosphere and exclusively in a technical manner.” Iran has allowed IA-EA inspectors to reuse surveillance cameras from Iranian nuclear facilities.