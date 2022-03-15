Putin informs King of Bahrain about goals of operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, told him about the reasons and goals of the special operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin press service reported.

“Vladimir Putin spoke about the reasons and goals of the special military operation to protect the Donbass, about the measures taken to protect the civilian population, as well as about the work carried out by the Russian side in negotiations with Ukrainian representatives,” the message says.

It is noted that the President of the Russian Federation and the King of Bahrain agreed to continue personal contacts.

Putin and the King of Bahrain also discussed cooperation in the fight against covid. “Current issues of Russian-Bahraini cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres were discussed. Attention was paid to cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infection, incl-uding taking into account the successful use of Rus-sian vaccines in the kingdom,” the message says.

It is noted that in the conversation “mutual disposition for the further progressive development of friendly ties between Russia and Bahrain” was expressed. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Bahraini side.

The Bahrain News Agency also reported that Putin and the King of Bahrain stressed the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue.

“During the conversation, they discussed the need for a diplomatic solution to differences between countries through dialogue and peaceful methods, as well as preventing further escalation and the importance of uniting the efforts of the international community for the sake of a lasting and comprehensive peace in order to guarantee the interests of all parties and national security in the context of considering the latest events in Ukraine”, the agency said in a statement.

