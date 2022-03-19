Putin informs Luxembourg PM about danger to EU of US military biological activities in Ukraine

MOSCOW (TASS): For the second time in the past week, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, the interlocutors discussed the situation around the special operation in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Kremlin.

“At the initiative of the Luxembourg side, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel. In continuation of the previous conversation, the situation in Ukraine and the Donbass was discussed in connection with the conduct of a special military operation by Russia,” the press service said. .

Putin spoke about civilian casualties from Kyiv’s rocket attacks on the cities of the Donetsk and Lug-ansk People’s Republics.

“Vladimir Putin drew attention to the incessant missile strikes of the Ukrainian security forces on Donetsk and other cities of the DPR and LPR, leading to numerous civilian casualties,” the message reads, in particular.

Putin, in a conversation with Bettel, declared the unacceptability of US military biological activities in Ukraine.

“The unacceptable nature of the military-biological activities of the United States in Ukraine, which poses a huge danger both for Russia and for the whole of Europe, is also emphasized,” the report says.

In turn, Bettel informed about his contacts with the leaders of Ukraine and a number of other states. “Vladimir Putin outlined his fundamental assessments of the course of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives,” the Kremlin’s press service noted.

The previous conversation between the heads of state took place on March 14. Then, at the request of Xavier Bettel, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed about the situation related to the conduct of the Russian special military operation to protect Donbass, explaining in detail its goals and objectives, and also spoke about the state of affairs at the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

