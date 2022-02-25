Putin informs Xi Jinping about his readiness to send delegation for talks with Kiev

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation, informed Chinese President Xi Jinping about the reasons for the special operation to protect Donbass and his readiness to send a delegation to Minsk to negotiate with the Ukrainian authorities. This was reported by the press service of the Kremlin following the results of the conversation between the leaders.

“The President of Russia informed the President of the People’s Republic of China in detail about the reasons for the decision to recognize the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic and conduct a special military operation designed to protect the civilian population from genocide, as well as to ensure the demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state,” the report says.

As the Kremlin added, Putin also noted that “taking into account the signals just received from Kiev, he would be ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with representatives of Ukraine.”

The Chinese President said that he respects Moscow’s actions in the crisis around Ukraine.

The Kremlin, after a telephone conversation between Putin and Xi Jinping, states the coincidence of the principled approaches of the parties on the main issues of the international agenda.

The parties also emphasized the importance of building up mutual cooperation, including taking into account the results of the talks held on February 4.

The parties noted the inadmissibility of using the instrument of sanctions to achieve selfish goals by third countries.

In addition, Putin congratulated his interlocutor and the people of China on the successful holding of the XXIV Win-ter Olympic Games and the results of the national team.