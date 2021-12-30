Putin-Lukashenko alliance

Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko met with his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg and appreciates Russia’s support for Belarus and suggested continuing cooperation in the defense sector including joint exercise, and creation of centers for training military equipment. According to Lukashenko, the Russian side is considering holding bilateral exercises on Belarusian soil in early 2022. Lukashenko also expressed appreciation of his close ally for his continuous support for Minsk after imposition of economic sanctions by the western countries during the past. While President Putin noted that over the past years, they managed to achieve positive results in the field of integration within the union state including finance, customs and fiscal legislation. According to Putin, 28 joint development projects had been initiated by the union state during the current year.

Recently, Putin gathered his regional allies in Saint Petersburg, Russia under the platform of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to discuss regional cooperation in economic, trade and security domains as well as global challenges facing to the bloc. This high-level gathering of CIS nations will provide a support to Russian Federation in the wake of Western military intimidation at its borders with European nations. As far as Russia-Belarus relations are concerned, both nations had made significant progress in consolidation of their multidimensional relationship including foreign diplomacy, trade and economy, defense and security, Nuclear energy and industry etc. Through 28 programs, Russia and Belarus had integrated their economies through the creation of a one window operation to integrate customs and taxation systems of both countries. The ongoing intelligence cooperation between the Russian Federation and Belarus has emerged as a backbone of their lateral cooperation against their common enemies including the US and the EU, oppositions and dissidents of both Russia and Belarus. Presently, Putin and Lukashneko are taking coordinated steps against their adversaries, while western nations are very much frustrated from their joint doctrine and term it hybrid warfare against the west. The Putin-Lukashenko alliance is the last fort in the path of western crusade against Russia, while democracy is the sole weapon to realize this dream against that alliance.