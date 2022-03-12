Putin, Macron and Scholz discuss Ukraine situation

MOSCOW (TASS): Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a telephone conversation on Saturday discussed issues related to the agreements being worked out to implement Russian demands regarding Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Kremlin.

“The President of Russia spoke in detail about the series of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives that took place in recent days in a video format. In this regard, the leaders of the three countries considered some issues related to the agreements being worked out to implement well-known Russian requirements. It was agreed to continue contacts on Ukrainian issues,” the leaders of the three countries considered. in the message.

The press service also reported that Putin called on Macron and Scholz to influence Kyiv’s actions against civilians.

As noted in the message, Putin informed his interlocutors about the real state of affairs in connection with the questions they raised regarding the humanitarian situation in the areas of the special military operation to protect Donbass. “In particular, numerous facts of gross violations of the norms of international humanitarian law by the Ukrainian security forces were cited – extrajudicial reprisals against dissenters, taking hostages and using civilians as human shields, placing heavy weapons in residential areas, near hospitals, schools, kindergartens, etc. similar,” the Kremlin noted. “At the same time, nationalist battalions are systematically disrupting operations to rescue the population, intimidating civilians when trying to evacuate.”

“Vladimir Putin urged Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz to influence the Kiev authorities to stop such criminal acts,” the statement said.

