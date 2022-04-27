Putin: More and more foreign mercenaries coming to Ukraine

SAINT PETERSBURG (TASS): The number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine is growing every day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will soon present to the public some of the detainees. This was announced on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the Council of Legislators.

“The day before yesterday, at the board of the Prosecutor General’s Office, I spoke about the need to form a detailed and irrefutable legislative framework for all monstrous crimes, violations of international humanitarian law by neo-Nazis, foreign mercenaries, and there are more and more of them. Once again, several people were killed, several detained. Soon the Ministry of Defense will present them to the public,” he said.

The President stressed that the “atrocities” committed by mercenaries would certainly be given an objective legal assessment. “But we need to raise all these issues now at the international level, including at the parliamentary level,” Putin added.

Ukraine has been brought to a direct confrontation with Russia by external forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He noted that year after year the neighboring country was turned into “anti-Russia”.

“And then they brought it to a direct clash, pushed Ukraine into a direct clash with Russia. Such plans, including a military attack on the Crimea and Donbass, were, unfortunately, spelled out in the doctrinal Ukrainian documents of today,” the president said.

Ukraine was made simply expendable material in the fight against Russia, said the President of the Russian Federation.

Europe and the United States have their own problems in the field of inequality and human rights, Putin emphasized.

