Putin: Moscow will not interfere in US elections

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: Russian Pre-sident Putin gave an interview to a local media channel. During the interview said that U.S. President Donald Trump is being humiliated by accusing him of having ties with Russia.

President of Russia said that, “When someone is trying to humiliate or insult the incumbent head of state they anyway elevate you and me and talk about our incredible influence and might. To a certain degree, this plays into our hands.”

The Russian president clarified that Russia is not snooping in the US election campaign.

He added by saying that this is totally the choice of U.S. voters whom they want to elect.

Putin categorically said that, “Voters, in this case US citizens, should evaluate the positions of the candidates running for president of such a great world power, frankly speaking, like the United States.”

“We are uninvolved watcher, we are not interfering,” the Russian President said.

President Vladimir rubbished the allegations by saying that, “It is none of our business, after all, let them deal with each other as they see fit based on the developments unfolding.”

While commenting on the mud-slinging between the candidates during the U.S. electoral campaigns, Putin said that all the incidents are showing the political culture of U.S.

He again repeated that Moscow will not interfere in the U.S. elections and the outcomes of the election will purely be determined by domestic political processes, domestic political issues and US interests.

Putin expressed his willingness to work with next U.S. President selected by the U.S. citizens.

Putin pointed out that there were many ups and downs in bilateral relations during Trump’s term in the office.

President Vladimir Putin also highlighted positive aspects of U.S-Russia relations by commenting on the increased trade volumes and stabilization on energy markets realtion.

He also pointed out towards the sanctions and Washington’s pullout from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. ” Presidential candidate Biden’s public announcement said of extending New START [Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms or to sign a new treaty on limiting strategic offensive arms.

President Vladimir Putin said that this initiative by U.S. might be a point where U.S. and Russia can begin their cooperation in future.