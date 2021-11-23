Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev will hold talks

MOSCOW (TASS): Trila-teral talks between Russian President Putin, Azerbai-jani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the statement on a ceasefire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on November 9, 2020, will be held in Sochi on November 26 at the initiative of the Russian leader. the state. This was reported on Tuesday by the Kremlin press service.

“It is planned to consider the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of the three countries dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region,” the message says. -economic and transport links “.

It is noted that separate conversations between Putin and Aliyev and Pashinyan are also envisaged. The situation in the conflict zone around Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020, and active hostilities began in the region. On November 9 of the same year, a trilateral statement was signed by the President of Russia.