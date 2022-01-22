Putin, Pashinyan discuss framework of CSTO

MOSCOW (TASS): Ru-ssian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the pr-ospects for further cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CS-TO). The conversation took place on the initiative of the Armenian side, the Kremlin press service reported.

“Taking into account the current chairmanship of Armenia in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the prospects for further cooperation within the framework of the CSTO were discussed,” the report says.

Putin also briefed Pashinyan on the course of negotiations on Russian security guarantees. “At the request of Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia briefly informed about the progress of negotiations with the United States and its allies on guarantees of the security of the Russian Federation,” the Kremlin said.

The President of the Russian Federation and the Prime Minister of Armenia discussed the agreements fixed in the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. The conversation took place on the initiative of the Armenian side.

“The practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements recorded in the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, were considered,” the statement reads. message.

The expediency of continuing work through the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, USA, France) was noted, the Kremlin added.