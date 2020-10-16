Putin proposes to extend time limit of ‘START’

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of Russian Security Council. In this meeting the Russian President proposed to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for minimum time period of one year. He also proposed to the Russian Security Council that the treaty should be extended without any preconditions.

Citing the official statement of Vladimir Putin while he was addressing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the President Putin said, “I have a proposal to extend the existing treaty without preconditions for one year, at least,” the Russian leader said.

“So that we could hold substantial talks on all parameters of the issues, regulated by treaties of this kind, so that we do not leave both our countries and all states of the world without such fundamental agreement as the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the Foreign Minister said in reply.

The minister reminded that the treaty expires on February 4, 2021.

In retort, Putin noted that “we face a full threat of find ourselves and leave basically the entire world without this treaty at all.”

The President Putin further added that, “It would be extremely tragic, if the treaty ceases to exist, without being replaced with another fundamental document of this kind.”

While noticing the repercussion of expiration of treaty the Russian leaders said, “For all these years, the New START worked, worked perfectly, performed its fundamental role of a limiter, curbing the arms race.”

President Vladimir Putin said “It is clear that we have new weapon systems, which the American side has not, at least not right now. But we do not refuse to discuss this side of the issue, too.”

While addressing the Foreign Minister, President ordered him to convert Russian stance to the American leadership on the matter.

“In this regard, please, convey our position to the American partners and try to obtain at least some comprehensible response from them,” Putin told Lavrov, The Foreign Minister Lavrov vowed to do everything necessary “as soon as possible.”

“We confirm, we will be ready to continue working on new agreements; we have introduced, with your approval, specific propositions on the development of complex approach to strategic stability, which were handed over to the US side,” Lavrov informed.

“In response, the United States handed us their own propositions, formulated as conditions, preconditions for the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START); these preconditions, being rather numerous, have been formulated outside of both the treaty itself and outside of our competence”, the Foreign Minister Lavroc notified.

According to the official statement of Russian Foreign Minister on the emerging threat to the global peace and strategic stability, he said, “Unless both sides agree on its extension, as provided for by the procedures, the treaty will expire.

That means, effectively, the work has not begun on extensions of the treaty without conditions, not included in the treaty itself.”

“Everything else is either already destroyed or proposed for dismantling by the Americans,” Lavrov stated.

In glance of the past, the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) I was signed July 31, 1991, by the United States and the Soviet Union. Five months later, the Soviet Union dissolved; leaving four independent states in control of strategic nuclear weapons that includes Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

On May 23, 1992, the United States and the four nuclear-capable successor states to the Soviet Union signed the Lisbon Protocol, which made all five nations party to the START I agreement. START I entered into force Dec. 5, 1994 when the five treaty parties exchanged instruments of ratification in Budapest. All treaty parties met the agreement’s Dec. 5 2001 implementation deadline. Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) I expired on Dec. 5 2009.