Putin, Rahmon discuss situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (TASS): Presi-dents of the Russian Fede-ration and Tajikistan Putin and Emomali Rahmon discussed the situation around Afghanistan in a telephone conversation and agreed that the departments of the two countries would continue to actively cooperate to ensure security on the Tajik-Afghan border. This was reported by the press service of the Kremlin.

“An exchange of views was held on the situation a-round Afghanistan, primarily taking into account the recently increased activity of terrorist groups on Af-ghan territory. It was confirmed that the competent departments of Russia and Tajikistan will continue to actively cooperate in order to ensure security on the Tajik-Afghan border,” the statement says.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Tajik side.

Also, according to the press service, the heads of state noted “the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the parties in the field of security” and exchanged views “on certain aspects of topical issues on the international and regional agenda.”

