MOSCOW (AFP): The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin was ready to talk to US counterpart Donald Trump but was waiting for “signals” from Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: “Putin is ready. We are waiting for signals,” from the US.

He rejected a claim from Trump that the conflict in Ukraine could be ended by lowering the price of Russian oil, saying: “This conflict does not depend on oil prices.”