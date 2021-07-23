Putin: Russia pays special attention to Arctic region

MOSCOW (Agencies): Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the participants, guests and organizers of the international conference “Arctic Day”, noting that the Russian Federation pays special attention to the problem of the development of the northern territories.

The Arctic Day Forum is held at the initiative of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom in St. Petersburg.

Putin noted that to discuss issues related to the development of the Arctic, the preservation of its natural resources, the implementation of large investment projects, the forum brought together representatives of government authorities, business and expert communities, the media from Russia and many other states.

“In our country, special attention is traditionally paid to the development of the northern territories,” reads a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website.

The President stressed that the Russian Federation is consistently strengthening its interaction with its neighbors in the region, including in the format of the Arctic Council.

Now, during the Russian chairmanship of the council, the Russian Federation aims to increase the efficiency of this structure, to implement promising projects.

“I am sure that only together we can turn the Arctic region into a space of peace, cooperation and mutual trust,” the message adds.