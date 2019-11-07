Putin: Russia will not threaten other states with its advanced weapons

Monitoring Desk

MOSCOW: Russia will continue expanding its defense potential, however, it is ready to do everything to promote disarmament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with high-ranking officers and prosecutors.

“Our army and our fleet have proven their high capabilities, and we plan to continue expanding our defense potential, putting hypersonic and laser systems on alert along with other modern arms systems, which other countries do not possess so far,” Putin said. However, this is “not a cause to threaten someone,” he added.

“On the contrary, we are ready to do everything in our power to promote disarmament taking into account or new arms systems, whose only goal is to guarantee security among the growing threats we are facing,” the Russian leader said.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint news conference following talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals for maintaining strategic stability and prolonging the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START Treaty) create opportunities for the joint search for constructive solutions.

“We shared our opinion of the situation in the field of strategic stability, in the first place, in the context of relations between Russia and the United States after Washington terminated the ABM Treaty and the INF Treaty,” he said. “Putin sent detailed messages concerning these problems and the outlook for prolonging the New START to many world leaders, including the US and other NATO members. We hope that this will make it possible to constructively consider the current situation and find mutually acceptable ways of overcoming it.”

Moscow is concerned about the actions by NATO member-countries, including the United States, to build up military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean region, which are clearly anti-Russian, the top diplomat revealed.

Lavrov pointed to the need for the countries in the region to formulate their stance relying on their own national security interests and legitimate desire to cultivate ties with all partners, including Russia.

He also commented on Turkey’s geological exploration off the coast of Cyprus. He noted that “Russia calls on all parties concerned, including Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, Israel and Egypt, to resolve these issues through negotiations and mutually acceptable agreements within the framework of the norms established by the 1982 Conven-tion on the Law of the Sea.”

Cyprus earlier accused Turkey of violating its sovereignty after Ankara dispatched a drilling vessel to Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone where large deposits of natural gas had been discovered.

For his part, Turkish President Erdogan stated that Ankara was ready to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots to the offshore deposits, even if it means utilizing the armed forces. (TASS)