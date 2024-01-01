Putin says hit Ukraine with new mid-range ballistic missile

MOSCOW (AFP): Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the country’s forces had hit Ukraine with a new mid-range ballistic missile.

Putin said in a televised address that Russia carried out “testing in combat conditions of one of the newest Russian mid-range missile systems… Our engineers named it Oreshnik,” which means hazel tree in Russian.

Russia struck the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro with a barrage of missiles early Thursday.

The Ukrainian air force and President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of apparently using an intercontinental ballistic missile, while Ukrainian experts were still examining the evidence to ascertain the type of missile used.

Putin said in his address that Russia launched a combined strike on a defense industry target in Ukraine.

He described Oreshnik as a “ballistic missile” that was deployed in this case “in a non-nuclear hypersonic configuration,” saying that the “test” had been successful and had hit its target.

Air defenses cannot intercept the Oreshnik, which attacks at a speed of Mach 10, or 2.5-3 kilometers per second, Putin said.

“Modern air defense systems… cannot intercept such missiles. That’s impossible,” he said.

“As of today there are no means of counteracting such a weapon,” the president boasted.

He said Russia was testing the Oreshnik in combat conditions “in response to the aggressive actions of NATO countries toward Russia.”