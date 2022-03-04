Putin says no ill intentions towards neighbors

NOVO-OGAREVO (TASS): Russia does not have any bad intentions towards neighboring countries, all its actions arise solely in response to unfriendly measures against it. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at the flag-raising ceremony of the new Marshal Rokossovsky ferry.

“I want to emphasize again: we have no bad intentions towards our neighbors, and I would advise them not to escalate the situation, not to impose any restrictions. We fulfill all our obligations and will continue to fulfill them,” the head of state said. we see no need here to escalate or worsen our relations. All our actions, if they arise, always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions against Russia.”

Putin called on partners from neighboring countries “to think about how to normalize relations and cooperate normally, develop relations normally.”

“And projects of this kind (the new ferry Marshal Rokossovsky – TASS note) increase logistical independence, and we will continue to work on this,” the president added.

The refusal of foreign partners from joint projects with the Russian Federation causes some damage, but the tasks set will be solved anyway, Putin said.

“We have repeatedly shown and are ready to show once again that if someone does not want to cooperate with us in a single cooperation and harms himself in this way, he will harm us too. We will have to move some projects a little to the right, acquire additional competencies, as we did for a number of other projects, including in aviation,” Putin said.

“But we will still solve the tasks that are before us. We will solve them anyway, and, moreover, we will even ultimately benefit from this. Because we will acquire additional competencies. We are able to solve such problems,” the President of the Russian Federation emphasized.

According to the head of state, on the basis of the most advanced environmental and technological standards, the Russian Federation should implement all projects of social, economic and infrastructural development so that domestic developments ensure a high quality of life for people, the stability of the domestic economy from external deadlines. “We will definitely solve these problems,” Putin concluded.

Speaking about the new ferry, the President noted that the ship was designed using innovative domestic solutions.

“Yes, this is an international project, and our partners, including those abroad, participated in its implementation. We know this well, but innovative solutions are Russian,” the head of state noted. He wished great accomplishments to the participants of the ceremony, and successful work to the crew of the ferry.

