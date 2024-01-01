Putin says relations with Iran a ‘priority,’ hails ‘close’ views

ASHGABAT (AFP): Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday praised their nations’ “close” views on global affairs, with Putin highlighting that relations with Tehran were a “priority” for Moscow.

The two leaders held a meeting in Turkmenistan amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, including Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, which Israel claims target the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Relations between Russia and Iran—both under Western sanctions—have strengthened significantly since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, with Tehran widely believed to be supplying weapons to Moscow.

“Relations with Iran are a priority for us, they are developing very successfully,” Putin said. “We are actively working together on the international arena, and our views of events in the world are often very close.”

Pezeshkian echoed Putin’s remarks, stating that relations between the two countries are “sincere.” He added, “Our positions on the international stage are similar,” noting the “difficult” situation in the Middle East and accusing the US and Europe of not wanting to calm the situation.

In a brief video shared by a Russian state TV reporter, Pezeshkian accused Israel of bombing civilians with the support of Western powers, according to a Russian translation.

This marks the first meeting between the leaders at a regional summit in the Central Asian country. The Kremlin confirmed that their discussions would focus on mutual relations and the situation in the Middle East. Pezeshkian is also scheduled to visit Russia later this month for further talks during the upcoming BRICS summit.

Pezeshkian was inaugurated in late July, succeeding his predecessor, who died in a helicopter crash.