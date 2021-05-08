Putin says Tajikistan’s concerns about situation in Afghanistan justified

MOSCOW (TASS): The situation in Afghanistan gives rise to well-founded concerns in neighboring Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Moscow on Saturday.

“Security issues are crucial in the region because of the recent developments in Afghanistan,” the Russian leader said, referring to the meeting’s agenda.

“I know that you are worried about the situation. It goes without saying that this is a justified concern,” Putin added.

He stressed that Moscow does its utmost to back Dushanbe in this area. In particular, Putin pointed out that Russia was fortifying its military base in Tajikistan along with Tajikistan’s Armed Forces.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told TASS that an agreement on Rahmon’s visit was reached before the events on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is not expected to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

The situation at the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 near the Golovnoy water distribution station, which both sides consider their territory. On April 29, the conflict between local residents escalated into armed hostilities. Casualties were reported on both sides. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars and machinegun, and of an attempt to capture the water distribution station. Later that day, the sides agreed to cease fire and withdraw forces to their permanent deployment locations.