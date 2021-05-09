Putin says there can be no forgiveness for those who ‘again nurture aggressive plans’

MOSCOW (TASS): There can be no forgiveness for those who have forgotten the lessons of World War Two and are again nurturing aggressive plans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

“The war brought about so many unbearable ordeals, grief and tears that this cannot be forgotten. And there is no forgiveness and excuse for those who are again nurturing aggressive plans,” the Russian president said from the reviewing stand during the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square devoted to the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

As the Russian leader pointed out, almost a century has passed since “the monstrous Nazi beast was getting brazen and gaining strength in the center of Europe and the slogans of racial and national supremacy sounded increasingly cynically.” Agreements called upon to stop sliding into a world war were easily crossed out, he added.

“History requires making conclusions and learning lessons but, regrettably, there are attempts to put much of the ideology of Nazis and those who were obsessed with the delusional theory of their exclusiveness into service again,” the Russian president stressed.

Putin emphasized that the talk was not only about various radicals and groupings of international terrorists. “Today we observe a gathering of diehard castigators, their followers, attempts to rewrite history, justify traitors and criminals who have their hands soaked in the blood of hundreds of thousands of civilians,” Putin stated.

The year 2021 marks 80 years since the beginning of the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War, the Russian leader recalled. Putin stressed that June 22, 1941 was one of the most tragic dates in the country’s history.

“The enemy attacked our country, came to our land to kill, sow death and pain, horror and innumerable sufferings. It wanted not only to overthrow the political order and the Soviet system but to destroy us as a state, as a nation, wipe our peoples off the face of the earth,” the Russian leader said.

As Putin added, “a common, formidable and unconquerable feeling of the resolve to repel the aggression, do the utmost to rout the enemy and ensure that the criminals and killers face inevitable and fair punishment was a response to the invasion by the Nazi hordes.”

The Soviet people defended its Motherland and liberated the peoples of Europe from fascism and passed an historic verdict on Nazism by the might of weapons on battlefields, the strength of its moral rightness, the sacrificed courage of soldiers’ mothers, faithfulness of those who waited for news from the front from their relatives every day and the strength of love for one’s neighbor inherent in the Russian character, Putin said.

Russia will firmly safeguard its national interests and ensure the security of the Russian people, Putin said. “Russia is consistently safeguarding international law. At the same time, we will firmly safeguard our national interests and ensure the security of our people,” the Russian leader stressed.