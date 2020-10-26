Putin sees nothing “Criminal” in Hunter Biden past

F.P Report

MOSCOW: While commenting on the Donald Trump’s U.S elections debates on November 3rd, Russian President Putin said that, he sees nothing criminal in Hunter Biden’s past business ties with Ukraine or Russia clarifying his difference with one of Donald Trump’s attack lines in the US presidential election.

President Donald Trump has been accusing Joe Biden’s son for being engaged in immoral practices in Ukraine. Currently, there is no credible evidence in support of Donald Trump’s accusations against Hunter. On the other hand, Joe Biden has labeled all the accusation as false stories and has discredited them.

According to the news agencies, Putin has praised Trump in the past for saying he wanted better ties with Moscow, has said Russia will work with any US leader, while noting what he called Joe Biden’s “sharp anti-Russian rhetoric”.

But recently when Putin seemed less friendly and optimistic towards Trump. Putin appeared on Russian state TV where he commented on allegations over Hunter, he said, “Yes, in Ukraine he (Hunter Biden) had or maybe still has a business, I don’t know.

It doesn’t concern us. It concerns the Americans and the Ukrainians,” said Putin. He added that, “But well yes he had at least one company, which he practically headed up, and judging from everything he made good money. I don’t see anything criminal about this; at least we don’t know anything about this (being criminal).”

In addition to this, Putin expressed uneasy behaviors when asked about comments Trump has made concerning Putin’s ties to the former mayor of Moscow, and to an alleged payment made to Hunter Biden by the ex-mayor’s widow.

Moreover, Russian president Putin also highlighted that, he knew nothing about the existence of any commercial relationship between Hunter and the woman, Joe Biden has also rubbished off the accusations against his son.

Most importantly, US intelligence agencies have stated that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election to shift the results in Trump’s favour. But the allegations have been denied by Moscow. Russia has also rejected the accusations by US intelligence agencies of trying to interfere with this year’s election too.