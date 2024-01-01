Putin should stop talking about US election: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters): Russian President Vladimir Putin should stop talking about the upcoming US elections, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday, after Putin said Moscow wanted Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to win in a teasing comment.

“Mr. Putin ought to stop talking about our elections, period. He shouldn’t be favoring anybody one way or another,” Kirby said. His comments came a day after the US Justice Department charged two Russian media executives over an alleged illegal scheme to influence the November election with pro-Russian propaganda.