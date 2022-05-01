Putin signs law on suspension of visa preferences for EU officials

MOSCOW (TASS): Rus-sian President Putin signed a law suspending visa facilitation for officials of the European Union (EU) and a number of unfriendly countries. The document was published on Sunday on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The law provides for the suspension of the provisions of the agreement between Russia and the EU on simplifying the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation and the European Union. Similar c-hanges will affect visa faci-litation agreements betw-een the Russian government and the governments of Denmark, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, as well as agreements with the Swiss Federal Council.

The signed document cancels the simplified procedure for filing documents and issuing multiple-entry visas for one year for official delegations and journalists, multiple-entry visas for five years for members of national and regional go-vernments, parliaments, an-d courts. In addition, exe-mption from visa fees for o-fficial delegations and me-mbers of governments and parliaments and visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic passports are cancelled.

As noted in the conclusion of the specialized committee of the Federation Council on international affairs, the adoption of the law “is due to the need to immediately respond to the unfriendly actions of the above-mentioned foreign states.” The document also notes that the imposed restrictions are in the nature of countermeasures, “which is consistent with international law, as well as the principle of reciprocity.”

At the same time, it is emphasized that we are tal-king about the suspension, and not the complete termination of these provisions. “The Russian Federation suspends, and does not terminate, certain provisions of international treaties with these foreign states. The decision to resume the suspended provisions of international treaties is made by the President of the Russian Federation,” the explanatory note says.

Putin previously ordered the suspension of certain provisions of the agreement between Russia and the EU to simplify the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation and the European Union.

