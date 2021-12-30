Putin signs law removing weapon test licenses

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law removing from military units and organizations the obligation to obtain licenses for the development, production, testing, sale, disposal of weapons, military equipment and ammunition.

The corresponding federal law is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Previously, the legislation did not distinguish between the requirements for military units and organizations in the implementation of such activities, and commercial organizations, the purpose of which is to derive profit from its implementation.

The law excludes from March 1, 2022 the need for licensing activities for the development, production, testing, sale, disposal of weapons, military equipment, ammunition, civilian and service weapons and ammunition for them, class IV and V pyrotechnic products carried out by military units and organizations of the Armed Forces , as well as the troops of the Russian Guard . At the same time, the duty to obtain licenses is also removed from the military.

As you know, the main tasks of the Ministry of Defense are the development and implementation of state policy in the field of defense, as well as maintaining the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in t-he necessary readiness. To solve these problems, the ministry is empowered to organize scientific rese-arch, operation, modernization, repair, elimination and sale of weapons, military equipment and ammunition for defense purposes.

At the same time, directly in military units and organizations in the implementation of such activities, work is organized to prevent damage to rights, legitimate interests, life or health of citizens, the environment, cultural heritage, defense and security of the state. Therefore, the need for them to obtain licenses is excessive, the Russian government believes.

The law also suspends, until March 1, 2022, the ru-les on the need to license t-he maintenance of weapons and military equipment and on the right of the Cabinet of Ministers to establish the procedure for organizing such services. From March 1, the implementation of such activities without a license will not be allowed. However, the requirement for a license will not apply to legal relations that arose before this date in connection with the conclusion of state contracts for the maintenance of weapons and equipment.