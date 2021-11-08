Putin speaks with head of the CIA

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by telephone with the Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns, the relations between the Russian Federation and the United States, the crisis in diplomatic practice, regional conflicts and cybersecurity. This was announced to reporters on Monday by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

“Such a telephone conversation took place,” he said, answering the relevant question.

“[They discussed] bilateral relations, a crisis situation in diplomatic practice, [took place] an exchange of views on regional conflicts,” Peskov said.

He also confirmed that the parties discussed cybersecurity issues.

Burns, along with a high-ranking American delegation, was in Moscow on November 2-3.

On November 2, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency had meetings with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.

According to the SVR, Burns and Naryshkin discussed the fight against international terrorism and interagency cooperation. At the meeting with Patrushev, as indicated in the press service of the apparatus of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, relations between Moscow and Washington were discussed.