Putin speaks with Macron for third time since operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation on Thursday, gave his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron reasoned explanations about the significant role of neo-Nazis in the state policy of Kyiv, the Kremlin press service reported.

“Vladimir Putin commented in detail on yesterday’s address of the President of France to the French <…>, disagreeing with many of the voiced theses. In particular, this concerns the statement of Emmanuel Macron, who called it a lie that Russia is fighting Nazism in Ukraine,” the report says.

“In this regard, reasoned explanations were given about the significant role of neo-Nazis in the state policy of Kyiv,” the Kremlin added. It was also noted that during the special operation to protect Donbass, Russia “intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups who commit war crimes, including placing military equipment in residential areas and using the civilian population as human shields.”

The Kremlin added that Putin drew Macron’s attention to the fact that his address “doesn’t say a word about the sabotage by the Ukrainian leadership of the Minsk agreements for seven years, nor about the fact that Western countries and France itself did absolutely nothing, to force Kyiv to fulfill them. The President of the Russian Federation also pointed out that the long-term genocide against civilians in Donbass, which led to numerous casualties and forced hundreds of thousands of people to seek asylum in Russia, is hushed up.

According to the report, Putin again set out in detail the fundamental approaches and conditions in the context of negotiations with representatives of Kyiv and confirmed that, first of all, it is about the demilitarization and neutral status of Ukraine, so that a threat to the Russian Federation would never emanate from its territory.

“It was emphasized that the tasks of the special military operation will be fulfilled in any case, and attempts to gain time by dragging out negotiations will only lead to additional demands on Kiev in our negotiating position,” the Kremlin concluded.

The President of Russia also called on his French counterpart to take part in ensuring the safe evacuation of foreigners from Ukraine.

“The readiness of the Russian side to cooperate with foreign partners in order to solve acute humanitarian problems has been confirmed,” the press service of the President of the Russian Federation reported the content of the leaders’ telephone conversation. According to her, “Putin called on the President of France to join efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of foreign citizens from the territory of Ukraine.” At the same time, the head of the Russian state “mentioned, in particular, a large group of Indian students in Kharkov, whom the Ukrainian security forces are essentially holding hostage.”

“Emmanuel Macron promised to carry out appropriate work with the Kiev leadership,” the Kremlin noted.

“It is especially emphasized that in the course of the special operation, which is going according to plan, the Russian armed forces are doing everything possible to save the lives of civilians,” the Kremlin stressed. “Precision weapons are used to destroy exclusively military infrastructure. Allegations of allegedly ongoing rocket attacks and bombing of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities do not correspond to reality and are elements of an anti-Russian disinformation campaign,” the press service of the President of the Russian Federation stated.

In general, as they say in the message, the leaders of the Russian Federation and France continued “a frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine” and agreed to continue contacts at various levels on the issues raised in the conversation.

The current telephone conversation was the third for Putin and Macron since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. In addition, on Thursday, the French leader phoned his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Macron on March 2 in a televised address called false allegations about the role of the West in the conflict in Ukraine and the goals of the Russian special operation. At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called on the representatives of France to turn to the materials on the facts of the commission of crimes by the Ukrainian side in the past. In particular, she recalled the case of desecration in Ukraine of a monument to the victims of the Holocaust in the Nik-olaev region of the country, adding that there are thousands of such cases.

