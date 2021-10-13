Putin: Terrorists actively pulling into Afghanistan

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Terrorists from Iraq and Syria are pulling into Afghanistan, they may try to destabilize the situation in the CIS countries, so you need to constantly monitor the situation on the border, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“From Iraq, Syria, militants with experience in military operations are actively being drawn there. Therefore, it is possible that terrorists may try to destabilize the situation in neighboring states, including the CIS countries, right up to the beginning of direct expansion,” he said during a conversation with representatives of the special services CIS countries.

“In this regard, it is important to constantly monitor the situation on the Afghan border and be ready to counteract the militants, and for this to coordinate the work of power structures, if necessary, conduct joint special operations,” Russian President added.

It is important for the special services of the CIS countries to increase the level of interaction; neutralization of potential threats from the territory of Afghanistan is of particular importance, said Putin.

“We need to move on, increase the level of interaction in all key areas. Neutralization of potential threats from the territory of Afghanistan is of particular importance for ensuring the security of the CIS. We all understand very well what a serious impact events in this country can have on the state of affairs in Central Asia, in the Caucasus, and in other regions,”- said Putin.