Putin: US biolabs in Ukraine develop biological weapons

MOSCOW (TASS): Am-erican biolaboratories in the post-Soviet space collect biological materials, study the specifics of the spread of dangerous diseases, and in Ukraine they were essentially developing biological weapons. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the anniversary summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is taking place in Moscow on Monday.

“We have long sounded the alarm about the biological activity of the United States in the post-Soviet space. As you know, the Pentagon has created dozens of specialized biological laboratories and centers in our common region. And they are by no means busy providing practical medical assistance to the population of the countries where they have launched their activities,” stated the head of the Russian state.

He explained that the main task of such laboratories is “collecting biological materials and studying for their own purposes the specifics of the spread of viruses and dangerous diseases.” “Now, in the course of a special operation in Ukraine, documentary evidence has been obtained that in the immediate vicinity of our borders, in fact, components of biological weapons were created in violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons,” Putin said.

In addition, the Russian leader continued, possible methods and mechanisms for destabilizing the epidemiological situation in the post-Soviet space were being worked out there. “In this regard, we count on the support of our colleagues for the speedy implementation of the Russian initiative to launch the work of a profile council within the framework of the CSTO,” he added.

The leaders of the CSTO member countries will adopt a joint statement on military cooperation, including taking into account the results of the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, Putin said.

“Today we will sign a joint statement, which, taking into account the experience gained in the course of, among other things, the mentioned operation [in Kazakhstan], will confirm the determination of our states to continue to cooperate in partnership in various areas of military and defense development, to increase coordinated actions in the international arena,” Putin said.

In general, according to him, the success of the peacekeeping operation in January in Kazakhstan became evidence of the maturity of the CSTO, its real ability to adequately counter acute challenges and threats. “The contingent of the collective forces of the CSTO, introduced for a limited time period, prevented the seizure of power in Kazakhstan by extremists who were controlled, including from abroad, helped to quickly stabilize the domestic political situation in the region,” the Russian leader said.

The use of peacekeeping forces at the request of the Kazakh leadership was the first such operation during the existence of the CSTO, Putin also drew attention. “It [the operation] made it possible to reveal the strengths of the practical interaction between our military structures and special services and at the same time showed what still needs to be worked on,” he concluded.

The West, according to Lukashenko, seeks to prolong the conflict in Ukraine as much as possible: “For this, Ukraine continues to be pumped with weapons. The goals are clear – to weaken Russia as much as possible, drowning it, as they say, in this war. We are also seeing this.”

The most dangerous, according to the Belarusian leader, are “attempts to dismember” Ukraine – according to him, the West has already “created thousands of units” to enter the territory of this country under the guise of peacekeepers.

According to Lukash-enka, the foreign ministers of the CSTO countries should formulate a political response to a new wave of expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance: “We must be united in this. Not only Russia should express concern and fight alone at the moment with an attempt to expand NATO.”

The CSTO is an international security organization whose members are currently six states: Russia, Ar-menia, Belarus, Kazakh-stan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajik-istan. The Collective Secur-ity Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent.

The leaders noted the successful use of CSTO peacekeepers during the January unrest in Kazakhstan and decided to reward the participants in this operation, which, as noted in the final statement, demonstrated the organization’s abilities and showed its high status. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jom-art Tokayev called the dev-elopment of the bloc’s pea-cekeeping potential an abs-olute priority and suggested “setting the task of involving the CSTO in UN peacekeeping activities.”

Armenian Prime Min-ister Nikol Pashinyan reca-lled that the reaction of the organization’s members to the conflict in Nagorno-Ka-rabakh “did not make Ye-revan very happy.” He stre-ssed the special role “in the matter of stopping the war” of Moscow and Putin personally, and the need to further improve the crisis resp-onse mechanisms in the CSTO. The leaders also spoke in favor of strengthening political cooperation to counteract external pressure. “We need to speak more often on behalf of the CSTO at international venues so that the voice and position of the organization can be seen and heard,” Lukashenka urged, noting that if the CSTO members “immediately acted as a united front, there would not be these “hellish” <…> sanctions” against the Russia and Belarus.

Putin and Pashinyan also spoke in favor of a united front on international platforms. The Russian leader also proposed granting obs-erver status to the CSTO to the Commonwealth of Independent States, which, in addition to the members of the bloc, includes Azerbaijan, Moldova and Uzbekistan.

Tokayev urged “to pay even more attention to ensuring the security of the southern borders of Central Asia,” as instability persists in Afghanistan and armed groups are still active. This point of view was supported by representatives of neighboring countries: President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov noted that destructive forces in some Afghan provinces continue to try to destabilize the situation, and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon urged to be prepared “for various scenarios of the development of the situation.”

As emphasized in a joint statement by the leaders of the CSTO countries, the situation in Afghanistan (and on the bloc’s other external borders) “causes concern.” “In this regard, we express our readiness to ensure the security of the borders of the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” the heads of state assured.

