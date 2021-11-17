Putin will meet President of Uzbekistan on November 19

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, November 19, will hold a meeting in the Kremlin with the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This was reported to TASS by the press secretary of the head of the Russian state Dmitry Peskov.

“Yes. The visit is planned. The conversation will be in the Kremlin,” he said in response to a question whether Putin is expected to meet with the President of Uzbekistan on November 19.

In turn, the press service of the Uzbek leader announced on Wednesday on its website the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia on November 19. “In accordance with the program of their stay in Moscow, the leaders of the two countries will hold talks, during which they will discuss topical issues of further development of the Uzbek-Russian relations of strategic partnership and alliance,” the press service of the President of Uzbekistan said.

Following the talks between Putin and Mirziyoyev, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed. On the eve of the visit, joint events of the second Educational Forum and the next Forum of regional cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia are being held in Moscow, the press service of the head of the Uzbek state notes.

Also, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian Foreign Minister will hold talks in Moscow on November 18 with Uzbek Foreign Minister Kamilov on the eve of the visit to the Russian capital of the President of the Republic Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“Tomorrow afternoon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan as part of his working visit to Moscow. The ministers will synchronize watches ahead of the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation,” diplomat said.

The parties, according to Zakharova, will also have to conduct “a review of the readiness of the documents to be signed on the sidelines of the Russian-Uzbek summit.” “It is supposed to consider a number of the most pressing issues of Russian-Uzbek relations, international and regional agenda,” she added.

Foreign Minister Lavrov on November 22 in Mos-cow will hold talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib, said Maria Zakharova.