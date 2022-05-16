Putin’s response to NATO expansionism

Foreign Ministers of NATO states met in Berlin on Sunday to discuss the membership applications of Finland and Sweden as well as to reaffirm alliance support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion. While addressing the media after the conclusion of the two-day meeting, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg has said that Sweden and Finland are NATO’s closest partners and their membership in alliance would increase European shared security and will demonstrate NATO’s open door policy.

According to him, all sovereign nations have the right to choose their destiny. Stoltenberg told the reporters that the group also discussed support for Ukraine and the longer-term implications of Russia’s war against its neighbor. He claimed that Russia failed to take Kyiv and could not conquer the Donbass region while it was pulling back from Kharkiv. According to him, Moscow can’t achieve its strategic objectives and Putin’s dream of defeating Ukraine, weakening NATO and dividing Europe and North America could not be realised so far. According to NATO’s Chief, the alliance intends to find a compromise with Turkey regarding admission of Finland and Sweden into the alliance so the process of ratification of documents on their admission could be intensified.

NATO’s open door policy is based on article 10 of the founding instrument of the North Atlantic alliance in 1949, which states that alliance membership will be open to any European state, which further the principles of the treaty and contribute to the security of the North Atlantic region. The 12-member military alliance had grown to a 30-member bloc over the past seven decades, while Russia had been objecting to the inclusion of former Soviet Republics into NATO after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union. However, the North Atlantic Alliance had been firmly struck to its open door legacy and besides extraordinary opposition from the Putin regime, the bloc is still heading toward formal admission of Finland and Sweden into its organization. Earlier, Putin initiated war against NATO’s close ally Ukraine and also warned of deployment of the Russian nuclear warheads and missiles in the Scandinavian region if NATO admits Finland and Sweden into the alliance. After the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, Secretary General Stoltenberg assured the contending nations to shorten the process of their admission to the alliance.

Presently, two other European nations and Russia’s next door neighbors are preparing to join the North Atlantic Alliance due to threats from the Kremlin and fear of sharing fate with Ukraine any time in future. Interestingly, NATO’s open door policy is facing opposition from NATO close ally Turkey who accused Sweden and Finland of harboring members of the Kurdish militant groups PKK and YPG along with sheltering supporters of Fethullah Gulen, founder of the Gulen Movement and alleged mastermind of 2016’s military coup in Turkey. According to the law, unanimous agreement with the bloc is essential for admission of new members, hence satisfaction of Erdogan’s anxiety would be imperative for both candidates.

Although fears of Finland and Sweden are likely to be removed after admission to the alliance, thus Putin’s reaction to the latest developments is still unclear. Currently, belligerent Russia has been entrapped by the adversaries from all directions and Putin left with limited options, either he learns to live under the shade of swords or launch another operation to deter the threat.