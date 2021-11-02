Putin’s response to NATO’s plan

While chairing a high-level meeting of Defense officials on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US Navy ship that entered the Black Sea can be viewed through binoculars or the sight of the corresponding defense system. According to Putin, Russia’s aerospace defense system needs further modernization. The Russian President noted that this is also required by the overall political situation, including the growing intensity of NATO aviation near Russian borders, the appearance of ships of the alliance with guided missile weapons in the waters of the Baltic and Black Seas. According to reports, the Russian President stressed Russia’s aerospace defense against possible threats through air or the sea. While referring to NATO, Putin said that some of the foreign colleagues are not abandoning their attempts to break the strategic parity, by deploying elements of global missile defense in the immediate vicinity of Russian borders. According to Putin, Russia notices threats to its security and is ready to respond appropriately to them. While taking a brief account of Country’s achievements in defense preparedness during recent years, the Russian President ordered to strengthen the country’s aerospace forces (VKS), which is a reliable defense of Russia from aerospace attacks and maintains strategic parity.

The ongoing rivalry between Russia and the United States has intensified in recent months because the Biden administration has decided to respond to Russia’s aggressive posture. After the newest policy decision, the US and NATO allies have increased the presence of their troops near Russian borders and movement of ships in the waters adjacent to Russian coastal frontiers in the Baltic and Black Seas. Russia has been accusing NATO and US ships of violating its territorial sovereignty during recent months, however NATO simply dismissed such charges and maintained that NATO’s ships were navigating in international waters. Due to aggressive doctrines of both rivals, their forces had encountered each other several times during recent months but remained at arm’s length to avoid direct conflict between the two superpowers.

According to reports, the US Defense Secretary Llyod Austin visited NATO’s frontline states including Ukraine, Georgia, and Romania before recently held NATO’s Defense Ministers summit in Brussels, and reiterated America’s support to them in the wake of any future Russian aggression against their countries. During the Summit, NATO leaders discussed the measures to improve air and missile defenses, adoption of fifth generation jets, joint exercises, and effectiveness of nuclear deterrence to compete with adversaries including Russia and China. According to experts, after Austin’s visit to Baltic states and NATO’s reiteration of its support to its allies in Eastern Europe, NATO has increased its activities in the Black Sea and Baltic waters. The US Navy’s Sixth Fleet has announced that its flagship command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) and a guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-356) are heading to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO’s Forces.

In fact, Putin’s recent outburst is a reply to NATO’s latest maneuvers in the region. Russia is preparing its muscles to retort the enemies while Biden and his colleagues are supporting Ukraine, Romania, and Georgia in their fight against Russia. Although the two bulls are ready to fight in the neighbor’s lawn, no one is caring about the vicinal’ s craving.