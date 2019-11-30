PUTRAJAYA: A group of Malaysian participate in peaceful rally to submit a memorandum of support for Malaysian community to the UN in conjunction with International Solidarity Day with Palestinians in Malaysia.

PUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA - NOVEMBER 29: A group of Malaysian participate in peaceful rally to submit a memorandum of support for the Malaysian community to the UN in conjunction with International Solidarity Day with Palestinians in Putrajaya, Malaysia on November 29, 2019. ( Farid Bin Tajuddin - Anadolu Agency )

The Frontier Post / November 30, 2019
