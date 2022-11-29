PWDs rights and our society

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are an important segment of society and civilized nations take care of their citizens with physical and mental disabilities because such individuals can not fulfill their routine activities and always remain dependent on their relatives throughout their life. Being a third-world nation and a lack of awareness and illiteracy, Pakistani PWDs could not get due care and largely had been ignored in the past.

The arrogant social attitudes, biased stereotyping, name-calling, harassment, or intimidation of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) or Differently Abled Persons (DAPs) were the biggest impediment to the inclusiveness of the PWDs/DAPs, empowerment, and productiveness of this important segment of the society. There is also a need for steps for bringing behavioral changes in society and removing psychological and physical barriers to PWDs’ mainstreaming, and their financial and economic empowerment as equal members of society.

Historically, Pakistani society has no dearth of Philanthropists, charity organizations, and people saviors, while tremendous work and marvelous legislation had been done for the welfare and empowerment of the PWDs by successive governments which includes registration of PWDs, provision of special education facilities, allocation of job quotas, provision of limbs, hearing aids, wheelchair, and designation of parking places and construction of wheelchair ramps at public places. Unfortunately, the common public is not aware of the PWDs’ rights, healthcare, and facilities provided by the government, local charity organizations, and international non-governmental organizations for disabled persons due to reasons many of them could not benefit from available facilities. Hence, there is a dire need for a public-private partnership to provide a respectful and dignified life to our PWDs in the country.