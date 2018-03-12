Qalandars defeat Kings in a thrilling super over

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings in the 24th match of third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in a nail-biting super over at Dubai Stadium on Sunday night.

Chasing a target of 164 the Qalandars kept things under control from the start. The openers Fakhar Zaman and Devcich provide a good start by scoring 28 and 24 respectively.

After the openers, Agha Salman holds the driving seat and hammered 50 runs and in the last over they needed 16 runs. The Qalandars hit four and six on the two balls and now they were the favorites to win the match. But what followed then was pure drama. With three required on the last ball, Gulraiz Sadaf was caught catch-out but third umpire confirmed Usman Khan had over stepped. A lifeline was awarded to Qalandars. Two runs were required on last ball but they managed only one, thus bringing match to the super over.

Qalandars set 12 runs target for Kings in the super over. Karachi failed to chase it down.

