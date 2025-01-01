Qalandars end United’s winning streak in PSL 10

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Lahore Qalandars ended Islamabad United’s winning streak in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 by defeating them at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

After putting 209 on the scoreboard, the home side bowled out the defending champions for 121 in 16.5 overs to win the game by 88 runs. The defending champions were off to a shaky start in their chase as Sahibzada Farhan fell to Shaheen Afridi on nine.

Andries Gous and Salman Agha then stitched a 69-run partnership to stabilise the innings, however, Gous’s dismissal sparked a collapse which saw six United batters get out before reaching double-digit figures.

Andries Gous remained the top run-getter for Islamabad United, having scored 41 off 27 balls while Salman Agha made 36 off 25 deliveries. For Lahore Qalandars, Haris Rauf bagged a four-fer and Sikandar Raza picked up three wickets. Shaheen Afridi, Tom Curran and Asif Afridi chipped in with one wicket each.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem started strong for the home side with a 50-run opening stand, before Naeem was run out after scoring 25 off 22 balls.

Abdullah Shafique then joined Fakhar and the two shared a 47-run stand to take the Qalandars to 97 in 10.3 overs. The left-handed batter was dismissed after 44 off 30 balls, with the help of five fours and two sixes. Daryl Mitchell then arrived at the crease to join Abdullah Shafique, however, the latter departed after scoring 22 off 17 balls, with the scoreboard showing 108 for three in 12.4 overs. Mitchell was then joined by wicketkeeping batter Sam Billings, and the two took Qalandars to 145. Mitchell was dismissed after scoring 28 off 18 deliveries. It was then Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza’s show as they launched Islamabad United bowlers for towering sixes all around the park.

Raza was dismissed on the second last ball of the final over after scoring a quickfire 39 off 17 deliveries, with the help of three fours and three sixes. Billings remained unbeaten on 38 off 17 balls as the Qalandars finished at 209/6 in their 20 overs.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Asif Afridi

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, and Hunain Shah.

Defending champions Islamabad United are firm at the top of the points table, with 10 points from their five games.

Lahore Qalandars are third on the table with six points from six matches.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.