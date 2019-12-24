Qamar Zaman urges Shehbaz to return and perform constitutional duty

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday urged the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and fulfill his constitutional responsibilities, and also advised Maryam Nawaz to break her silence on the ongoing matters.

While talking to media, he said that they don’t require permission to carry out political activities while government’s tactics never have and never will stop them. He claimed that government is in a panic state because of the rally on Benazir’s death anniversary.

He added that Pakistan is in crises as government’s allies are raising fingers at its performance. He said that if government stayed on this path, it will lead Pakistan to a pit of losses.

He also questioned government’s intentions about bill related to COAS Bajwa’s extension and said that maybe government itself doesn’t want to pass the bill.