Qandeel murder case: Court awards life imprisonment to key accused

F.P. Report

MULTAN: A court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to accused Muhammad Wasim, in the murder case of social media personality Qandeel Baloch.

While announcing the court verdict, Judge Imran Shafi of Multan model court acquitted other accused including Mufti Abdul Qavi.

Five accused were nominated in the high profile murder case.

The court had reserved its verdict on Thursday after the prosecution and defence lawyers completed their arguments in the case.

Qandeel Baloch’s brother Wasim had strangled her to death in the so-called honor killing incident at their house on July 15, 2016.

Waseem stated he killed his sister as she “brought disgrace on the family”.

The deceased’s father, who was the complainant in the case, had filed an affidavit in the court, informing it that he has pardoned the accused and that he will have no objection to his son’s release on bail. However, the trial court had rejected the request.