‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): Jacob Chansley, the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a spear and bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin, was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to several charges related to the riots.

Speaking in his own defense during the hearing, Chansley asked Judge Royce C. Lamberth for leniency—arguing that while he broke the law he has learned his lesson since his time in jail and solitary confinement.

“Men of honor admit when they’re wrong… I was wrong for entering the Capitol. I have no excuse, no excuse whatsoever,” Chansley said on Wednesday, before insisting that he is not an “insurrectionist or a domestic terrorist.” “I am a good man who broke the law.”

Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Paschall argued that Chansley—who pleaded guilty to civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building on Sept. 3—should receive a sentence of 51 months.

Noting that such a punishment would be the longest prison term yet for the MAGA rioters charged in connection with the riot, Paschall insisted that it was necessary to show “this defendant and any other, regardless of their creed, beliefs, political persuasion or otherwise—to anyone who may wish to do harm to this city, this country, this democracy, the message today is: Don’t.”

Al Watkins, Chansley’s defense attorney, argued to Lamberth on Wednesday that his client—a Phoenix, Arizona, native who quickly emerged as the face of the Capitol riot—was no longer a Donald Trump-sympathizing conspiracy theorist and has been diagnosed with a schizotypal personality disorder.

“What you did was terrible. You made yourself the center of the riot,” the judge added.

Chansley was arrested on January 9 and charged with six crimes, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.