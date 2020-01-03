Qasem Soleimani killing: Pakistan urges for maximum restraint to de-escalate tension

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office expressed grave concern following the killing of Iran‘s military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday saying that the current situation in the Middle East poses a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

An important statement issued by the FO stated that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to. It further read that it is also very important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force.

Pakistan urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the tensions, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law.

Pentagon confirms Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad “in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad,” the Pentagon said.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the Department of Defense said.

The strike, which occurred at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday in Iraq, also killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.

Iran warns of ‘severe revenge‘

Iran warned of “severe revenge” and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsiblity for the consequences after killing one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, in a strike Friday outside Baghdad airport.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the commander of its Quds Force foreign operations arm had been killed by US forces in Baghdad, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denouncing it as a “dangerous escalation”.

“The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of Islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning,” said a Guards statement read out on state television.

The channel said the attack was carried out by US helicopters.

“Two vehicles were attacked with missiles by US forces” and all 10 passengers, including Soleimani, were “martyred”, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, told state television.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “severe revenge” for “the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood”, and vowed that “God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped”.