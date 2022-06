F.P. Report

KARACHI: A Qatar Airways flight from Lahore to Doha made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Tuesday as it developed a technical fault.

The Qatar Airways flight QR-629 had to make an emergency landing after it developed some technical glitch yet to be ascertained.

As per the Civil Aviation sources, around 200 passengers were on board the plane when it made the emergency landing. Experts were busy in fixing the technical fault.