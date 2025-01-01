Qatar begins supplying natural gas to Syria via Jordan

DOHA (Agencies): Qatar began supplying Syria with gas via Jordan, state media in the gas-rich country reported Thursday, as Damascus’ new leadership seeks economic relief for the war-torn country long prone to power cuts.

“Qatar has started today providing… natural gas supplies to the Syrian Arab Republic through the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” the official QNA news agency said.

“This initiative is aimed at addressing the severe electricity production shortage and improving infrastructure performance in the country.”

Syria’s authorities, who toppled Bashar al-Assad in December, are seeking to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and economy after almost 14 years of civil war.

Citing a statement by the Qatar Fund for Development, QNA reported “Qatari supplies will generate up to 400 megawatts of electricity per day in the first phase, with production capacity set to increase gradually at the ‘Deir Ali’ station in Syria.”

The power would be distributed to provinces including the capital Damascus, its countryside, Sweida, Daraa, Quneitra, Homs, Hama, Tartus, Latakia, Aleppo and Deir Ezzor, the statement added.

Syrian Electricity Minister Omar Shaqrouq confirmed the deliveries, telling state news agency SANA that they would “improve power supply and increase it by two to four hours a day.”

“These supplies will be transmitted through the Arab Gas Pipeline that passes through the territory of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” he added.

The Qatari move came on the orders of the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who in January became the first head of state to visit Damascus after al-Assad fell and vowed to support the rehabilitation of Syrian infrastructure.

Like its ally Turkey, Qatar has close relations with Syria’s interim government.

Qatar was the second country, after Turkey, to reopen its embassy in Damascus following al-Assad’s overthrow. It has urged the lifting of sanctions.

“This initiative represents a pivotal step towards meeting the Syrian people’s energy needs,” QNA quoted fund chief Fahad Hamad Hassan al-Sulaiti as saying.

In January, Syria’s electricity chief said two powerships were being sent from Turkey and Qatar to increase supply after the United States eased sanctions, allowing fuel and electricity donations to Syria for six months.

War has hammered Syria’s power infrastructure, leading to cuts that can last for more than 20 hours a day.

Syria has lobbied the West to lift sanctions especially on the financial sector while trying to assure the international community they will respect minority rights.