Qatar emir pledges support for Lebanon under ‘brutal attacks’

DOHA (AFP): Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday expressed his “full support” for Lebanon and said he ordered the provision of aid to the embattled country in light of attacks by Israel.

“I affirm the State of Qatar’s full support for Lebanon and its brotherly people against the brutal attacks they are being subjected to,” the emir said on social media platform X, adding that he has ordered “rapid action and the provision of all necessary resources” to provide aid to affected communities.