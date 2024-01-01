Qatar lauds Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Qatar has lauded the role of Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security of the region.

This came at meetings of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf with Chief of Staff of Qatari Forces and Commander Qatari Emiri Navy during his visit to Qatar.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for regional maritime peace and stability through participation in Maritime Security Patrol and Combined Maritime Forces.

During the meetings, defence relations, bilateral maritime cooperation, matters of mutual interest and regional maritime security were discussed.

The Naval Chief also visited Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Maritime Academy, Umm Al Houl Naval Base and Qatari Emiri Navy ships.

On the occasion, he was given briefing about the capabilities of the Qatari Navy.