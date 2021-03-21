Qatar, Mauritania discuss resumption of ties

DOHA (AA): Qatari Fore-ign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held talks in Doha on Sunday with his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmed, Qatar’s state news agency QNA reported.

The talks between the two top diplomats dwelt on bilateral ties and the resumption of diplomatic relations between Qatar and Mauritania.

Mauritania severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in 2017 following the outbreak of the Gulf crisis, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut relations with Doha for allegedly supporting terrorist groups, a claim vehemently dismissed by Qatar.

The four countries, however, signed a reconciliation agreement with Qatar to heal their rift during the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia in January.