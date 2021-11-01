Qatar to mediate crisis between Beirut and Riyadh

BEIRUT (TASS): Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will send Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani to Beirut to resolve the crisis bet-ween Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, as well as several other Arab states of the Persian Gulf. This was announced on Monday in a statement by the press service of the Lebanese government.

“The Sheikh will discuss with the Lebanese leadership ways to resolve the crisis between Lebanon and the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC),” the press service said in a statement.

The document notes that the Qatari emir made such a decision after negotiations with the Prime Minister of the republic, Najib Mikati, in Glasgow on the sidelines of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).