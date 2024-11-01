Qatar will invest $3b in Pakistan’s economy: Info Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says Qatar has pledged to invest three billion dollars in Pakistan’s economy.

He was presenting an overview of the recently concluded successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while addressing a news conference in Islamabad this afternoon.

The Minister said Qatar and Pakistan have agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade, investment, culture and economy. He said that the pledged investment of three billion dollars will further strengthen Pakistan’s economy.

Attaullah Tarar said an exhibition about Pakistani art and architecture was held during Prime Minister’s visit to Doha, which is a significant development in Pakistan-Qatar relationship. He said the Prime Minister thanked Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his cooperation and support for Pakistan.

Regarding Prime Minister’ s visit to Saudi Arabia, the Minister said fruitful meetings were held with the Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He said Saudi investments to Pakistan have increased from 2.2 billion dollars to 2.8 billion dollars and this rise of 600 million dollars demonstrates growing relationship between the two brotherly countries.

Attaullah Tarar said the Prime Minister, during his visit, also condemned the continued Israeli oppression against the unarmed Palestinians.